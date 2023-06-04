Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), opened at AED 7,141.82 per ounce today, Sunday, June 4, 10:02 a.m., according to UAEgoldprices.com, noting that gold in the UAE is subject to a 5% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices in Dubai Today Sunday 4 June 2023 - June 4, 2023
- Gold prices in Qatar Today Sunday 4 June 2023 - June 4, 2023
- Insider Buyers At WIA Gold Recover Some Losses, But Still Down AU$44k - June 3, 2023