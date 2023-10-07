The prices of gold in Dubai on October 7, 2023 in the UAE Dirham or AED are given below. Gold is a precious metal that has been valued for centuries. It is known for its beauty, durability, and rarity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices in Dubai today - October 7, 2023
- Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price shows upward trend - October 7, 2023
- Contango ORE: Anticipated Revenue Growth from New Gold Mine Spurs Buy Rating - October 7, 2023