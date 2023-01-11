Prices for 21-karat gold in Egypt reached a record-high price of EGP 1,820 on Wednesday, an increase of 6.4 percent compared to a day earlier, according to the Egyptian Gold and Jewellery Trade Division in the Egyptian Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Buyers surge on dips, but bearish correction around the corner - January 11, 2023
- Gold, Silver, Copper – China’s Reopening Pushes Copper Prices To New Highs - January 11, 2023
- Gold prices in Egypt reach record high - January 11, 2023