The dip in gold rates extended across different measurements. Notably, 10 grams of 24-karat gold were being traded at SAR 2,619, offering potential buyers a window to capitalize on the market movement …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Miners Are Digging In (Despite Your Disinterest) - March 14, 2024
- Gold rises Rs 250; silver jumps Rs 1,700 per kg - March 14, 2024
- Gold price treads with caution ahead of US PPI, Retail Sales - March 14, 2024