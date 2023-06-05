The gold price in India started the week on a stable note as the gold rates remained stable despite dipping in the bullion markets following the gains in the yields after the U.S. payroll soared up. The gold rate in India today traded at Rs55,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices In India Remain Steady, Despite Drop In Global Prices - June 5, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, June 5, 2023: Precious metals witness dip on MCX | Check latest rates here - June 5, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD finds short-term cushion above $1,940, more downside looks solid - June 5, 2023