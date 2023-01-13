Indian gold futures hit a record high on Friday, tracking gains in overseas market, but the price rise dampened demand in the world’s second biggest consumer of the precious metal, dealers said. Local gold futures rose to ₹ 56,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices in India today hit record high - January 13, 2023
- Gold prices post a golden cross, settle at highest since April - January 13, 2023
- Gold nears 9-month high and $1,950 test on softening U.S. inflation - January 13, 2023