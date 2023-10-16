At Tokyo-based major precious metal seller Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K., the day’s tax-inclusive retail gold prices stood at 10,233 yen per gram, up 262 yen from Friday. Yen-denominated gold prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices in Japan Hit Record High amid Middle East Crisis - October 16, 2023
- Gold skids, but holds above $1,900 as Israel-Hamas war rages - October 16, 2023
- Gold price corrects from multi-week high on profit-taking, downside seems limited - October 16, 2023