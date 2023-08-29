Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)–Retail prices of gold in Japan exceeded 10,000 yen per gram for the first time on Tuesday, on the back of higher gold prices overseas and the yen’s depreciation against the dollar. At Tokyo-based major precious metal seller …
