Whereas gold imported from countries with whom Jordan does not have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed is subject to a 10 percent tax. Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at JOD 1,658.629 ($2,340.38) early today as reported by goldprice.org.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices in Jordan Today 20 June, Thursday - June 20, 2024
- Osisko Mining: Further Price Rallies In The Near Term, But Wait For A Dip - June 20, 2024
- More rich countries worried about the dollar want to buy gold - June 20, 2024