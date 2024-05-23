ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Amman, Jordan today opened at a selling price of JOD 1,677.424 per ounce, Thursday, May 23, not including taxes and fees. The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Jordan stood at JOD 53.930 today.
