Whereas gold imported from countries with whom Jordan does not have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed is subject to a 10 percent tax. Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at JOD 1,648.95 ($2 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices in Jordan Today 30 June, Sunday - June 30, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: Did Steady PCE Give the Greenlight to Resume Rally? - June 30, 2024
- 8 Olympic Memoirs That Will Inspire You To Go For The Gold - June 29, 2024