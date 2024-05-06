ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Amman, Jordan today opened at a selling price of JOD 1,639.947 per ounce, Monday, May 6, not including taxes and fees.24-karat gold prices in Amman TodayThe price per gram of 24-karat gold in Jordan stood at JOD 52.
