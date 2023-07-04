Gold prices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia opened at a selling price of SAR 7,222.50 per ounce today, Tuesday, July 4, at 08:01 a.m., according to Saudigoldprice.com, noting that gold in Saudi is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices robust as more Fed interest rate hikes loom - July 4, 2023
- Gold prices in KSA Today Tuesday 4 July 2023 - July 4, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks set to prod $1,945 hurdle on softer US Dollar - July 4, 2023