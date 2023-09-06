Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant fall for a second straight session on Wednesday, as rupee continued to gain ground against the US dollar in the open market. The price of 24-carat bar settled at Rs222,300 per tola, after single-day decrease of Rs10,500 per tola, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

