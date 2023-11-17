As of Thursday, the cost of 24-karat gold per tola has reached Rs214,000 after a dip of Rs7,800, while the rate for 22-karat gold per tola is now Rs196,167. For those looking to make smaller purchases, 10 grams of 24-karat gold are currently priced at Rs183,471, and the same quantity of 22-karat gold can be obtained for Rs168,182.

