At the international level, gold prices have experienced a uptrend, currently standing at $2,030 per ounce. It’s crucial to be aware that gold prices in Pakistan can vary significantly throughout the day, influenced by global market trends. The provided rates are sourced from reliable outlets, primarily situated in Karachi and Multan.
