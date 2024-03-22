On Friday, the gold prices in Pakistan witnessed as big a fall as their rise a day before, taking the cost of 24-karat gold to Rs228,200 per tola after reporting a drop of Rs4,200.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rally Runs Out of Steam as Metal Prices Fall - March 22, 2024
- Gold prices in Pakistan fall as drastically as they rose a day before - March 22, 2024
- UAE: Gold Prices Drop Dh2 Per Gram After Hitting Record High - March 22, 2024