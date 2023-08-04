KARACHI: Despite a depreciation in international prices of gold, rates in Pakistan managed to make minute gains on Friday. The price of gold (24 carats) appreciated by Rs1,300 per tola and Rs1,115 per 10 grams to settle at Rs221,500 and Rs188,786 …
