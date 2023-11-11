As of Saturday, the price for 24-karat gold per tola reached Rs213,000. Even for those looking to purchase smaller quantities, the rates remain quite appealing. Presently, 10 grams of 24-karat gold are priced at Rs182,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices soften amid festive buzz: Find the latest rates in your city - November 10, 2023
- Gold prices in Pakistan reflect minor reduction - November 10, 2023
- Dhanteras: As gold prices zoom, people prefer silver and utensils - November 10, 2023