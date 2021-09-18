KARACHI: The price of gold in the local market remained unchanged despite a dip in international prices on Saturday. The precious metal closed the day at Rs112,500 per tola and Rs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices in Pakistan remain unchanged despite fall in international rates - September 18, 2021
- Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) Has A Potential Gold Mine - September 18, 2021
- Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) May Have A Gold Mine. - September 18, 2021