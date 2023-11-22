On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan experienced fluctuations, reaching Rs215,500 per tola for 24-karat gold and Rs197,542 per tola for 22-karat gold. Smaller purchases of 10 grams of 24-karat gold are priced at Rs184,757, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be obtained for Rs169,360.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Forecast And Analysis Of The Price Of Gold Today - November 21, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices On November 22: How Prices Of Precious Metals Are Performing And Their Outlook? - November 21, 2023
- Gold prices in Pakistan see minor decrease - November 21, 2023