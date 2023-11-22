On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan experienced fluctuations, reaching Rs215,500 per tola for 24-karat gold and Rs197,542 per tola for 22-karat gold. Smaller purchases of 10 grams of 24-karat gold are priced at Rs184,757, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be obtained for Rs169,360.

