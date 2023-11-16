On Thursday, the cost of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has reached Rs213,000 per tola after a dip of Rs7,800 while the rate of 22-karat gold per tola is Rs195,250. For individuals seeking to make smaller purchases,10 grams of 24-karat gold are priced at Rs182,613, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be obtained for Rs167,395.

