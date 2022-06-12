Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Soars to SR225.84 Per Gram
Posted by: Gold Editor
in XAU/USD Gold US Dollar
1 min ago
2022-06-12
In Saudi Arabia, 24K was trading at SR225.84 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = SR2258.4) while 22K was trading at SR207.32, 21K at SR197.61, and 18K at SR169.38 per gram. Rates were …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Soars to SR225.84 Per Gram - June 12, 2022
- Gold price today, June 12: 22-carat, 24-carat gold rates in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kerala, other cities - June 12, 2022
- Gold prices witness huge hike - June 11, 2022