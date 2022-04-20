Gold prices hit a more than one-week low on Wednesday morning, as a firmer US dollar and Treasury yields continued to weigh on bullion demand. Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $1,944.58 per ounce at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices in UAE slump nearly $0.82 per gram in early trade - April 20, 2022
- Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold slips Rs 947/10 gm, silver declines Rs 2,062/kg - April 20, 2022
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Down to Dh235.25 Per Gram - April 20, 2022