Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at AED 7425.91 ($2021.81) early today, according to Goldprice.org, with gold in the UAE subject to a 5% value-added tax.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices trade sideways, CPI data awaited for more rate cues - February 13, 2024
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal flat as market awaits US inflation data - February 13, 2024
- Gold prices in United Arab Emirates Today Tuesday 13 February - February 13, 2024