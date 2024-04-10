Gold prices in the United States remained steady on Wednesday, hovering close to the record peak reached in the previous session. The precious metal continued to be buoyed by a combination of emerging …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices In US: Yellow Metal Rates Hold Near Record Highs Amid Inflationary Concerns, Geopolitical Tensions - April 10, 2024
- As gold price hits all-time highs, know what macro fund managers are pointing out – 10 important points to note - April 10, 2024
- Prime Discovers New High-Grade Shoot Containing 7.68 g/t gold-equivalent over 7.7 m - April 10, 2024