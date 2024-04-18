Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, gold prices soared on Thursday, extending their recent rally and hitting new highs despite pressures stemming from higher US interest rates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Can Keep Rallying, This Investing Pro Says. Here Are Her Picks. - April 18, 2024
- Gold prices are surging: Where to buy 1-ounce gold bars now - April 18, 2024
- Lumina Gold CEO Discusses Impact of Rising Gold Prices on Project Valuations - April 18, 2024