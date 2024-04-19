Amidst reports of explosions in Iran and escalating tensions in the region, gold prices surged on Friday, driven by heightened risk aversion in financial markets. Spot gold rose by 0.3% to reach $2,386.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices In US: Yellow Metal Rates Surge Amid Escalating Tensions In Middle East; Hit Record High - April 19, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Firm as Geopolitical Focus Intensifies - April 19, 2024
- Gold price surge impact: Indian jewellers now betting on diamond jewellery in 14-carat gold instead of 18-carat - April 19, 2024