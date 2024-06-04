HANOI: The gold prices in Vietnam have declined after the State Bank of Vietnam announced it would sell gold directly to four state-owned commercial banks and Saigon Jewelry Company (SJC) to stabilise …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices in Vietnam decline after historical peak - June 4, 2024
- Gold price rises by Rs 1700 to reach record-high of Rs 142,700 per tola - June 4, 2024
- Gold prices fall to 3-month low - June 4, 2024