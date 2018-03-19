Gold prices edged down on Tuesday as the dollar firmed. Focus shifted to the U.S. Federal Reserve which is expected to hike interest rates and signal three more increases this year Gold prices edged down on Tuesday as the dollar firmed, with focus shifting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- WoW Players Consider Amassing Gold on Rumors of Call of Duty Coming to BattleNet - March 19, 2018
- Gold prices inch down on stronger dollar, Fed in focus - March 19, 2018
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch down on stronger dollar, Fed in focus - March 19, 2018