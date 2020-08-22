Gold prices inch higher to halt skid, but mark first back-to-back weekly fall since March

Gold futures on Friday are under pressure for a third consecutive session, with commodity experts pointing to a resurgence in the U.S. dollar as the most likely culprit for bullion’s recent downtrend.
