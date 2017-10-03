Gold Prices Inch Lower, Extending Recent Slide

Gold prices swung between small gains and losses Tuesday before extending a recent pullback. Gold for December delivery closed down 0.1% at $1,274.60 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, posting its fifth day of declines …
