Investing.com – Gold prices inched up on Friday in Asia as traders awaited the upcoming non-farm payroll data due later in the day. U.S. gold futures for December delivery inched up 0.1% at $1,515 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains on weak U.S. economic data, investors eye jobs report - October 4, 2019
- Gold Prices Inch Up; All Eyes on U.S. Employment Data - October 4, 2019
- Gold Extends Push Above $1,500 in Final Hours Before Jobs Data - October 3, 2019