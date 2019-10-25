Investing.com – Gold prices inched up on Friday in Asia as traders awaited next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. U.S. Gold Futures for December delivery were up 0.1%, at $1,505.55 per ounce …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Inch Up as Traders Await Next Week’s Fed Policy Meetings - October 25, 2019
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Major Trade Deal News Needed to Get This Market Rolling Again - October 24, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise Following ECB Decision as Momentum Turns Positive - October 24, 2019