Gold prices inch up from one-week low

Gold prices inched up on Wednesday from a one-week low with the dollar holding steady, but speculation that President Donald Trump might pick a policy hawk to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the metal. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent to $1,286.10 an …
