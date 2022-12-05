Photo Credit: hernan4429 Gold prices have started inching up to touch a 4-month high on expectations of moderate rate hike by the US Federal Reserve on December 13-14. The Fed has increased interest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices inch up on moderate Fed hike hopes - December 5, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles from 3 ½ months high, below $1800 - December 5, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Give Up Early Gains - December 5, 2022