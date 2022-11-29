Gold prices ticked up on Tuesday, helped by a softer dollar, while market participants awaited more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hike stance. Spot gold was up 0.3% to USD 1,745.22 per ounce as of 0251 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3% to USD …
