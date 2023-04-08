The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 214,600 on Friday against its sale at Rs 214,500 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices increase by Rs 100 to Rs 214,600 per tola - April 8, 2023
- Gold prices today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 60,870; silver at Rs 76,600 per kilo - April 8, 2023
- Gold prices further slumps, 24-carat gold down by Rs 110 - April 8, 2023