The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,315 to Rs 191,530 from Rs 189,215 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 175,569 from Rs 173,447, All Sindh Sarafa …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices increase by Rs 2,700 to Rs 223,400 per tola - June 16, 2023
- Commodity Superfast: Gold prices rose today - June 16, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends rally above $1,960 as USD Index seems vulnerable - June 16, 2023