The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 5000 and was sold at Rs 214,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 209,500 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices increase by Rs.5000 to Rs. 214,500 per tola - April 5, 2023
- Gold at over one-year peak as weak U.S. data buoys demand - April 5, 2023
- Gold and silver prices increases in early trade - April 5, 2023