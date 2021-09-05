Gold prices increase by Rs1300 to Rs112,300 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1300 and was traded at Rs112,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs111,000 in the local market, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The …
