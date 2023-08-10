Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs600 per tola on Thursday, extending gains for a second day. According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs222,800 per tola in the local market.
