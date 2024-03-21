Globally gold prices climbed to a record high on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar and bond yields ticked lower after the Federal Reserve maintained its projection of three rate cuts for this year, Reuters …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices increase marginally - March 21, 2024
- Octa Provides Expert Analysis for 2024 for Global Economic Trends and Gold Prices - March 21, 2024
- Gold prices rise more than 1 percent after Federal Reserve forecasts of interest rate cuts - March 21, 2024