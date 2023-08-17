Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs1,200 per tola on Thursday. According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to target $2,100 by end of Q1 2024 – ANZ - August 17, 2023
- Gold prices increase Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan - August 17, 2023
- How to protect your retirement with a gold IRA - August 17, 2023