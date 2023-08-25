Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs2,900 per tola on Friday. According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs235,500 per tola in the local market. The price of 10 …
