Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs500 per tola on Tuesday. According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices increase Rs500 per tola in Pakistan - August 29, 2023
- Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams furniture retailer shuts down abruptly - August 29, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as dollar firms, spotlight on key US economic data - August 29, 2023