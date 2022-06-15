Gold prices increase Rs550 to Rs143,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 550 per tola and was sold at Rs 143,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 142,450 the previous day in the local market. The price of …
