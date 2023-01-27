SJC gold price climbed to VND68.5 million per tael Friday afternoon, up 1.18% from January 19, the last day of trading before the Lunar New Year holidays began. Gold ring price went up 1.35% to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices increase - January 27, 2023
- Gold prices little changed ahead of US inflation data - January 27, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains on the defensive around $1,925 ahead of US PCE - January 27, 2023