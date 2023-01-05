Gold prices increases by Rs 170, from yesterday’s close, during Thursday’s early trade with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 55,750. On the other hand, silver prices remained unchanged from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices increases, silver remains unchanged in early trade - January 5, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD continues its subdued performance around $1,850, US NFP in focus - January 5, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, Jan 5, 2023: Yellow metal records hike, silver trades lower on MCX - January 5, 2023