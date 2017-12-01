Gold prices jump as U.S. dollar, stocks roiled by political concerns

Gold staged a sudden rally on Friday, as the U.S. dollar weakened and equities dropped in the wake of news that former national-security adviser, Michael Flynn, pled guilty to lying to the FBI, raising concerns over further upheaval in President Donald …
